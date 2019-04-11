WEST, Edward James
Redfus (Eddie):
Unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Loved brother of Sadie, the late Mervyn and Dot, Carolyn and the late Graham, Laurel, Maxwell and Deanna, Cheryl, Irene and families. Loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Treasured friend of Kerry, Vicki, Maree and Daren. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held in the Lindisfarne Community Centre, corner of Miller & Lindisfarne Sts, on Monday, April 15, at 2.00pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 165 Dipton St, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019