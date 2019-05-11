McLAUCHLAN,
Edna Vera (nee Sutherland):
Peacefully at the Teviot Valley Rest Home, Roxburgh, on May 8, 2019, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Hamilton McLauchlan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heather and John Preedy. Loved Nana of Julie and Jake Lanauze, Gordon Preedy and Carol Booth. Loved special "Nana" to Brian and Margaret Jane. Loved Nana to all at Ettrick Gardens. At Edna's request a private service to celebrate Edna's life has been held. A heartfelt thank you to all staff at the Teviot Valley Rest Home and the Roxburgh Medical Centre who cared for Edna in her final weeks. Messages to 5104 Roxburgh-Ettrick Road, RD 2, Roxburgh 9572.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019