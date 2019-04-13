DICKSON, Edith Annette:
Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Colin, and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin and Caroline, Lyn Sanders and Noel Parker, Janine and Adain Waide, and Robert. A much loved grandma to Grace, and Ruby; Zane; Jessie; and William. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Edith's life will be held at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 349 Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Monday, April 15 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery (entrance off Collins Street).
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 13, 2019