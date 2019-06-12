Earl LANG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl LANG.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoLANG,
Earl Richard (Herman):
Peacefully at home on Monday, June 10, 2019. Loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Marise, Aaron and Diane, Lisa and Jason, Barry and Krystal. Loved Grandad to Amy, Dylan, Kayla, Ryan and Elijah. Loved brother-in-law to Fraser and Pat. A service to celebrate Earl's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, June 14, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to 112 Manse Street, Invercargill 9812. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.