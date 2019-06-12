LANG,
Earl Richard (Herman):
Peacefully at home on Monday, June 10, 2019. Loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Marise, Aaron and Diane, Lisa and Jason, Barry and Krystal. Loved Grandad to Amy, Dylan, Kayla, Ryan and Elijah. Loved brother-in-law to Fraser and Pat. A service to celebrate Earl's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, June 14, at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. Messages to 112 Manse Street, Invercargill 9812. Online tributes may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on June 12, 2019