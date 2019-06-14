Dylan JENNER

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Invercargill. Aged 21 years. Loved son of Lynda and Mark Gray. Loved brother of Taylor and Emma. Adored grandson of Marilyn and the late Neil Jenner. Loved nephew of Jason and Vanessa Jenner. Loved cousin of Bradley and Adam. Loved friend of Kelly and Teigan. A service to celebrate Dylan's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, June 19. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 17 Rosewood Drive, Invercargill.

