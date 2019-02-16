Acknowledgement

McGREGOR, Duncan John:

Noeline, Christine, Duncan Jr, Locky, Fleur, partners and families express their gratitude and thanks to everyone for their love, support and sympathy following the loss of Duncan.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, relations, neighbours and well wishes who delivered food, visited us at home and attended the funeral service. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent beautiful floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful.

A massive thank you to Clare House who looked after Duncan so well and brightened up his days.

A special thank you to Rev Craig Allen and to Averill McBride for your help and guidance.

To those we may have missed, please accept these words as a personal thank you.

From the McGregor family.





