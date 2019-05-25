DENBY,
Douglas Milton (Doug):
Sunrise June 7, 1933, Sunset May 16, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Harley and loving father and father-in-law of Jane and Brian, Sophie and Russell, Warwick and Paula, and Nigel and Sophie. Also loving step-father to Nick and Erica. Much loved Poppie of his 14 grandchildren. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in Auckland on June 8. Please send any correspondence to 114B Fairway Drive, Kamo, Whangarei 0112.
Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2019