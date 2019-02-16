WYATT,
Dorothy June (June):
Peacefully, on February 13, 2019, at Holmdene, Balclutha; in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jay and Pat, Phil and the late Robyn, and Alaister, treasured Grandma of Kristofer and Michelle, Logan and Emily, Jason and Amanda, Ashton and Triona, and great-Grandma of Taylor, Fynn, Jake, Mila, and Reuben. At June's request, a private service will be held. Messages to 14 Moir Street, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha & Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 16, 2019