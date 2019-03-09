Dorothy MCFADZIEN

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy MCFADZIEN.

McFADZIEN, Dorothy Janet:
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Viviann, Janet and Trevor Manson, Royd (Fudge) and Bronwyn, loved grandma of Belinda and Simon Phelon, Nick and Carmen; Jeff and Tania Manson, Derek and Julie Manson; and Aimee, loved great-grandmama of Ruby, Trista, Angus, Clark, and Max. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private family service has been held. A special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson for their care of Dorothy, and to the staff of the medical ward at the Southland Hospital. Messages to 105 Wallacetown-Lorneville Highway, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.