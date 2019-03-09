McFADZIEN, Dorothy Janet:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy MCFADZIEN.
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Viviann, Janet and Trevor Manson, Royd (Fudge) and Bronwyn, loved grandma of Belinda and Simon Phelon, Nick and Carmen; Jeff and Tania Manson, Derek and Julie Manson; and Aimee, loved great-grandmama of Ruby, Trista, Angus, Clark, and Max. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private family service has been held. A special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson for their care of Dorothy, and to the staff of the medical ward at the Southland Hospital. Messages to 105 Wallacetown-Lorneville Highway, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019