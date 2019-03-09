Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy MCFADZIEN. View Sign



On Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Viviann, Janet and Trevor Manson, Royd (Fudge) and Bronwyn, loved grandma of Belinda and Simon Phelon, Nick and Carmen; Jeff and Tania Manson, Derek and Julie Manson; and Aimee, loved great-grandmama of Ruby, Trista, Angus, Clark, and Max. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private family service has been held. A special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson for their care of Dorothy, and to the staff of the medical ward at the Southland Hospital. Messages to 105 Wallacetown-Lorneville Highway, RD 4, Invercargill 9874.







McFADZIEN, Dorothy Janet:On Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Viviann, Janet and Trevor Manson, Royd (Fudge) and Bronwyn, loved grandma of Belinda and Simon Phelon, Nick and Carmen; Jeff and Tania Manson, Derek and Julie Manson; and Aimee, loved great-grandmama of Ruby, Trista, Angus, Clark, and Max. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private family service has been held. A special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson for their care of Dorothy, and to the staff of the medical ward at the Southland Hospital. Messages to 105 Wallacetown-Lorneville Highway, RD 4, Invercargill 9874. Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers