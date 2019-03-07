|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen MCCROSTIE.
McCROSTIE, Doreen Mary:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, on March 5, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Hugh. Much loved mother, mother-in-law and Nan of Vicki, Noel, Sam and Bree; Grant, Anita, Courtney, Emma, Sharni and Josie; Kay, Dean, Clare, Nick and Bridget; Erin, Nick, Lara and Jacob. Loved sister of Victor, Dick*, John*, Esme, Ted, June and Michael. In lieu of flowers donations in Doreen's memory to St John Ambulance (Winton) would be appreciated. The funeral service for Doreen will be held at J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, March 11, 2019, commencing at 11.00am.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019