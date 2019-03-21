KING, Donald William (Don):
Formerly of Mosgiel; On March 19, 2019, peacefully, at Marne Street Hospital, Dunedin; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne, loved father and father-in-law of Douglas (Doug), Gordon and Vicky, Norman and Gail (Christchurch), Malcolm and Gillian (Christchurch), and Lance and Theresa, and a much loved grandfather and uncle. A service for Don will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Tuesday, March 26, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to c/- PO Box 183, Mosgiel 9053.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 21, 2019