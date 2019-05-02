BROWN, Diane Coral (Di):
Passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Velma and the late Jack. Much loved sister of Shona Brown, Raewyn and Paul Hardaker. Adored aunty of Alex, Henry and Eliza. A special thank you to Dr Pat Hastilow, Medical Ward Southland Hospital, Community Caregivers for their care and support. A Celebration of Di's life will be held on Monday, May 6, 1.30pm, at Invercargill Working Mens Club, 154 Esk Street Invercargill. Messages to c/- Brown Family, PO Box 1380, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019