LENIHAN,

Diana Patricia (née Henry):

24.06.1937 – 11.04.2019

Peacefully, at Hospice Southland on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in her 82nd year, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, cherished mother of Brendan (Invercargill), Bridget (Oamaru), Clare (Invercargill), Michael (Auckland) and beloved mother-in-law of Susie, Jack and Dora; adored grandmother of Jack, Ben, Tim and Binne; beloved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Brian, Jo, Lance and Debra and loved aunt of her many nieces and nephews.

Rest In Peace

Requiem mass will be celebrated at St Theresa's Church, Perth Street, Monday, April 15, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Rosary in the Church Sunday 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the Mass. Messages to 89 Sydney St, Invercargill. Respectfully cared for by J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ.





