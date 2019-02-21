Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and friend for 62 years of Jean. Much loved Dad of Sue and Doug Burgess, Peter* and father-in-law of Heather. Much loved and cherished Grandad of Aaron and Maggie, and Matty, and a much loved Poppa Des of Ruby, Max, and Ella. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Marilyn, Graeme* and Shirley, and Keith and Dorothy, and brother-in-law of Margaret Cairns, and Isabel*. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Desmond's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, February 25, at 2.00pm, a private cremation will follow. Messages to 181 Ritchie Street, Invercargill 9810. (*denotes deceased)







FROST, Desmond:Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and friend for 62 years of Jean. Much loved Dad of Sue and Doug Burgess, Peter* and father-in-law of Heather. Much loved and cherished Grandad of Aaron and Maggie, and Matty, and a much loved Poppa Des of Ruby, Max, and Ella. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Marilyn, Graeme* and Shirley, and Keith and Dorothy, and brother-in-law of Margaret Cairns, and Isabel*. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Desmond's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, February 25, at 2.00pm, a private cremation will follow. Messages to 181 Ritchie Street, Invercargill 9810. (*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers