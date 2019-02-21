FROST, Desmond:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and friend for 62 years of Jean. Much loved Dad of Sue and Doug Burgess, Peter* and father-in-law of Heather. Much loved and cherished Grandad of Aaron and Maggie, and Matty, and a much loved Poppa Des of Ruby, Max, and Ella. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Marilyn, Graeme* and Shirley, and Keith and Dorothy, and brother-in-law of Margaret Cairns, and Isabel*. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Desmond's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, February 25, at 2.00pm, a private cremation will follow. Messages to 181 Ritchie Street, Invercargill 9810. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019