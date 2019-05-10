van den AREND,
Benita June Mary:
Peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Ascot Care Rest Home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mike. Much loved mum, mother-in-law, Oma and Great-Oma of Mike and Kim, Sasha and Neale, Zara, Ashleigh and Ash; Cary and Karen, Laura, Wade and Lynda; Bill and Jill, Jay and Penny-Jane, Josh and Sam; Julie-Anne and Tony, Luke, Sean, and Tarra.
R.I.P.
A Mass for Benita will be held on Monday, May 13, 10.30am, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, corner View and Rimu Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery to follow. The family wish to thank the staff at Ascot Care Rest Home for their kindness and care of Benita. Messages to 134 Exmouth Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019