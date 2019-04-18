|
WINDER,
David Stewart (Stew):
It is with sadness that we announce the death of our precious Stewart. Loved husband of Eileen, and father and father-in-law of Paul and Linda, Andrew and Christine, Nigel and Hannah, and Maree and Lindsay. Grandad of Thomas and Robbie; Timothy, Katie and Emma; Isabella, Samuel, Benjamin and Sophie; Sophia, Hannah and Ryan. A family service was held on April 15 to honour the life of this gentle man. A special thanks to the caring staff at Vickery Court. Messages to 111 Ruru Avenue, Otatara, 9 RD, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 18, 2019