Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully after a short illness at Village at the Park, on Friday, March 15, 2019, aged 72. Beloved youngest son of the late Muriel and Geoff Pearce (Invercargill). Brother of George and Margaret (Auckland), Marie and the late Alf Robson (Dunedin), Helen and the late Joe Kershaw (Wainuiomata), and Kay and Robert Price (Christchurch). GUD of his nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-great-nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park, the Oncology team and the team at Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of David. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in David's tribute book at







PEARCE, David Irwin:Peacefully after a short illness at Village at the Park, on Friday, March 15, 2019, aged 72. Beloved youngest son of the late Muriel and Geoff Pearce (Invercargill). Brother of George and Margaret (Auckland), Marie and the late Alf Robson (Dunedin), Helen and the late Joe Kershaw (Wainuiomata), and Kay and Robert Price (Christchurch). GUD of his nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-great-nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park, the Oncology team and the team at Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of David. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in David's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Requiem Mass for David will be held at St Francis de Sales, 11 Mersey Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1.30pm. David's ashes will be interred on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2.00pm in Invercargill. Published in Southland Times on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers