PEARCE, David Irwin:
Peacefully after a short illness at Village at the Park, on Friday, March 15, 2019, aged 72. Beloved youngest son of the late Muriel and Geoff Pearce (Invercargill). Brother of George and Margaret (Auckland), Marie and the late Alf Robson (Dunedin), Helen and the late Joe Kershaw (Wainuiomata), and Kay and Robert Price (Christchurch). GUD of his nephews and nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-great-nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park, the Oncology team and the team at Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of David. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in David's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Requiem Mass for David will be held at St Francis de Sales, 11 Mersey Street, Island Bay, Wellington, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1.30pm. David's ashes will be interred on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2.00pm in Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 20, 2019