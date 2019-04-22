Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David FLINT. View Sign



David passed away peacefully after a long illness at his home in Christchurch, on April 19, 2019, aged 51 years. David was so dearly loved all his life by his parents Archie and the late June, his brother Peter, sister-in-law Michelle and his nieces and nephew Maia, Eve, and Marshall. He was also loved and wonderfully cared for by his other family at Hohepa, Arnah, Jerome, Patricia, Phillip and many others who worked with and supported David. The family are deeply thankful for the wonderful loving care he received from Hohepa. David will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and caregivers. A memorial service will be held for David at Hohepa, Barrington, Chch, at 1.00pm, on Monday, April 22. A graveside service will be held at the Arrowtown Cemetery at 3.00pm, on Wednesday, April 24, followed by a function at the Arrowtown Bowling Club. David will be laid to rest beside his mum, who he has so deeply missed since her death 18 months ago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hohepa Canterbury Mobility Van can be made at the funeral service or the burial. Messages can be forwarded to The Flint Family, c/o PO Box 1, Arrowtown or to







FLINT, David Mark:David passed away peacefully after a long illness at his home in Christchurch, on April 19, 2019, aged 51 years. David was so dearly loved all his life by his parents Archie and the late June, his brother Peter, sister-in-law Michelle and his nieces and nephew Maia, Eve, and Marshall. He was also loved and wonderfully cared for by his other family at Hohepa, Arnah, Jerome, Patricia, Phillip and many others who worked with and supported David. The family are deeply thankful for the wonderful loving care he received from Hohepa. David will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and caregivers. A memorial service will be held for David at Hohepa, Barrington, Chch, at 1.00pm, on Monday, April 22. A graveside service will be held at the Arrowtown Cemetery at 3.00pm, on Wednesday, April 24, followed by a function at the Arrowtown Bowling Club. David will be laid to rest beside his mum, who he has so deeply missed since her death 18 months ago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hohepa Canterbury Mobility Van can be made at the funeral service or the burial. Messages can be forwarded to The Flint Family, c/o PO Box 1, Arrowtown or to [email protected] Published in Southland Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019

