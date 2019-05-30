BRAGG,
David Thomas (Crockett):
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Aged 64 years. Dearly beloved father of Morgan, Bill and Ann. Loved Poua of Bella, Will, and Zeck. Loved son of Bill* and Winifred* Bragg, and Tui Bragg. Crockett's life will be celebrated at J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 10.00am on Friday, May 31. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Southland Hospice. Crockett will be resting at his home until his service.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019