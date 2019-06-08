Darrel BLAIR

BLAIR, Darrel Raymond:
BLAIR, Maria Joy:
On June 4, 2019, tragically at Methven. Dearly loved parents of Leighton and Maree, and Tracy and Joe Curtis. Adored grandparents of Jinaya, Levina, and Aidden; Mya, and Taine.
"Loved by all and will be
sadly missed"
A service for Darrel and Maria will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on June 8, 2019
