GILBERT, Darcy Henry:
After a courageous battle at Rowena Jackson, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 25, 2019; aged 78 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Donna; Dean and Wendy; Dawn and Nok; Kelli and Ross. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather of all his grandchildren. Loved husband of Tess. Former husband of the late Lynette Gilbert and former partner and good friend of the late Karen. A huge thanks to all the staff of Rowena Jackson and Hospice Southland for the kind care of Darcy. A service will be held in the Winton Salvation Army, Dejoux Road, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 14 John Street, Winton 9720.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019