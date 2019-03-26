Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



After a courageous battle at Rowena Jackson, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 25, 2019; aged 78 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Donna; Dean and Wendy; Dawn and Nok; Kelli and Ross. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather of all his grandchildren. Loved husband of Tess. Former husband of the late Lynette Gilbert and former partner and good friend of the late Karen. A huge thanks to all the staff of Rowena Jackson and Hospice Southland for the kind care of Darcy. A service will be held in the Winton Salvation Army, Dejoux Road, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 14 John Street, Winton 9720.







GILBERT, Darcy Henry:After a courageous battle at Rowena Jackson, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 25, 2019; aged 78 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Donna; Dean and Wendy; Dawn and Nok; Kelli and Ross. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather of all his grandchildren. Loved husband of Tess. Former husband of the late Lynette Gilbert and former partner and good friend of the late Karen. A huge thanks to all the staff of Rowena Jackson and Hospice Southland for the kind care of Darcy. A service will be held in the Winton Salvation Army, Dejoux Road, on Friday, March 29, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 14 John Street, Winton 9720. Published in Southland Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers