STENHOUSE,
Daphne Adrene:
Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Southland Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill* and E.J*. Dearly loved mum and mum-in-law of Graham (Tuatapere), Maureen and Neville Croton, Carolyne and Stephen Lewis (Hamilton). Dearly loved grandma of her 6 grandchildren and great-grandma of all her great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely the staff of Ascot Care Home and Southland Hospital for their care of Daphne and her family. Special thank you to Nigel and the staff of Avenal Park for their care and assistance. A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, June 15, at 10.00am the service will conclude with a private cremation. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019