WYSOCKYJ, Daniel Ivan:
On May 2, 2019, in his 43rd year, after a long battle, Daniel slipped away quietly at Dunedin Hospital with his Mum at his side. Dearly loved eldest son of Shona Vercoe (Dunedin), Tony (Mossburn), brother of Scott and Ryan, grandson of Fran Powell (Arrowtown), and nephew of Margaret and Richie Clark, and Sandra and George Page, and Uncle Spider of Tyler. Loved special friend of Danny Maguire and Karen McLean. A private family service has already been held. Messages to 20A Eskvale Street, Dunedin.
May you find your
"Stairway to Heaven"
or
"Highway to Hell"
Fly Free Steely Dan
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Southland Times on May 11, 2019