DORRICOTT,
Daniel Joseph:
Tragically taken on April 13, 2019, as a result of an accident. 23 years young. Loved and respected son of super proud parents Andrew and Liz. Dearly loved brother and friend of Toni and Chris. Adored Uncle Daniel of Ryan and Cayden. Much loved grandson of Pam and Roger Thomlinson, the late Ian and Bev Wisely and the late John Dorricott. A true friend to so many. A sincere thank you to the emergency services in Western Australia and the Queensland and Western Australian Police. Funeral details to follow.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019