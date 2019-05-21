BOYLE, Damian Peter:
Peacefully with his loving family by his side and in the care of Hospice Southland, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 46 Years. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Jim Boyle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bernadette and Bryan Gourley, Elizabeth and Joe Milich, Brendan and Louise, Kathryn and Alastair Hewitt, Virginia, Eugene, Rose and Gary Davis. Loved uncle and great-uncle of his nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Damian's life will be held in the St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, on Friday, May 24, at 1.30pm. Immediately following the service, we will be leaving for the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Rosary for Damian will be held in St Mary's Basilica, on Thursday, May 23, at 6.00pm. Messages to 3/30 Antrim Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from May 21 to May 22, 2019