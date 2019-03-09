Acknowledgement



KNIGHT, Cyril David John:19.10.1924 - 11.12.2018Ray, Les, Maureen Gwenda, and their families, thank you for the love and support we received upon the loss of our Dad, father-in-law, Grandad and great-Grandad. For all who visited, provided baking, meals, sent flowers, cards, and phoned family, it was very much appreciated. We wish to express our gratitude to the team at Ascot Home for all the care given to Cyril over the past two years, and the wonderful support given to the family in Dad's final two weeks. We also extend thanks to Dad's friends who called and visited him while he was in Resthome care, including the Pastoral Care Members from First Church and Rev Nyalle Paris. Many thanks to everyone who attended the funeral service to farewell and celebrate Cyril's life. We would like to acknowlege how special it was to have Neville Knight (Cyril's nephew) lead the service for us, a wonderful tribute, Dad would have been proud. Thank you also to Alan Richardson from First Church for the scripture reading and prayer, Ian Beker for the RSA Tribute, also the RSA members for the guard of honour, and Merv Gunn the Piper. To Hamish from J Fraser and Sons, your compassion and the support given was very much appreciated by us all.

Thank you everyone for your kindness.

"Dad is now at peace and has gone to be with Mum"



Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019

