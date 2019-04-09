BALLANTYNE,
Cyril George (Jock): (Ex NZR)
17.08.1924 - 07.04.2019
Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home. Dearly loved husband of the late Isobel, loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Lyn, and the late Christine, Trevor and Maureen, and Matthew, a much loved grandad of Sharon, Tania and Berend, Barbara and Bryan (Mouse), Justin and Tara, Amanda and Darren, much loved by all his great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Jock's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 84 Regent Street, Invercargill.
