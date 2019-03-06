Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coreen FITZWATER. View Sign

Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Monday, March 4, 2019, with John and Karen at her side. Aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne, John and Karen, Lynda and Paul Hereaka. Loving and cherished Gran to her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one to arrive. A celebration of Coreen's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Esplanade, Te Kuiti, on Saturday, March 9, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Te Kuiti Cemetery. Donations to St John Te Kuiti would be appreciated by the family and these may be left at the service. Coreen would love you to bring flowers to celebrate her life. All communications to Fitzwater Family, c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.

