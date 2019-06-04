JOHNSTON, Coral May:
Aged 86 years. Peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her cottage Ribbonwood, Tapanui. Much loved and cherished by her family Marlene and Russell Blair, Una and Murray Adams, Wayne Crawford and Louise Beauchamp. Loved and respected Grandma of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Always loved – Never forgotten"
In accordance with Mum's wishes a graveside service will be held. Details to follow. Messages to 132 Keys Road, RD 5, Gore 9755.
Published in Southland Times on June 4, 2019