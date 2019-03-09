|
O'MELVENA,
Constance Molly (Connie):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late John Francis. Loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Pauline Kirker, Colleen Hoggarth, Garry O'Melvena, Jacqui Ligthart, Linda Mullen, and their families. In accordance with Constance's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to J Ligthart, 192 Trig Road, RD 3, Wyndham 9893.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 9, 2019