ROSS, Colleen Ann:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Aged 83 years (a woman who was 56 for 7 years). Dearly loved wife of Alan Ross. Loving mother of Michael, John, David, Andrew, Vanessa, Nicky, and Dale, and loving Grandmother of Danielle, Marc, Jaime, and Caitlin.
"Forever Loved"
A service to celebrate Colleen's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.30pm. The service will conclude with the burial at Eastern Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019