Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson Retirement Village, aged 80 years, on Sunday, March 24, 2019, with loving family by her side. Beloved wife and best friend of Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth and Shona, Stephen and Karen and Kerry and Bruce. Loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Colleen will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Friday, March 29, at 10.30am. Donations to Parkinson's NZ would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff of Rowena Jackson for their love, care and support of mum and dad. Messages to 27 Edinburgh Crescent, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810.







