Acknowledgement

BRANTHWAITE,

Colin Thomas:

Joan, Carole and Susan and their families wish to thank everyone who supported them during Colin's brief illness and during our sad days after his peaceful passing. We greatly appreciate all of the caring messages, visits, hugs, food and flowers that surrounded us during this time. We would also like to acknowledge the loving care that Colin received at the Buppa Ascot Care Home during his brief stay there. Colin thought all of the staff were wonderful. Also to Dr Rachel Greenwood for her compassion and caring during the final stages of his illness. We would also like to thank Frasers and Sons for their care of Dad and their support of us, and gentle guidance, to allow us to celebrate his life as he would have wanted, and finally to Ann McDowall for her perfect service that truly reflected who Colin was, a kind, honest, hard-working farmer and a loving husband and dad. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment and thank you for all of your support.

"Nothing rooted in love is ever lost, for it has become part

of the living whole."

Pam Brown



Published in Southland Times on May 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers