Clementine HENRY

Passed peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, aged 54. Adored mother of Lisa, and grandmother of Ellie. Dearly loved daughter of Keremete and Rea Henry. Twin sister of the late Natalie. Loved sister of the late Henrietta, Tom, Kerry, the late Rose, Barbara, the late Harley, Mihi, Nigel, twins Clive and Clem. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Funeral details to follow. Messages can be sent to Calvary Hospital, 215 Centre Street, Invercargill 9812. Tribute can be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz

Published in Southland Times on June 11, 2019
