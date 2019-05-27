LIESHOUT,
Christopher (Chris):
(Peacefully) on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home, Te Anau. Much loved husband and friend of Jan. Loved father and friend of Dean and Lauren, Lizzie and Darren, Loved stepdad of Casey and Brendon, Tegan and Dan, and Miles. Loved best buddy and Pop of Cooper. Beloved son of Bernie* and Rita* Lieshout. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Hans, Hank, Mieke and Paul, Liz*, Berny* and Aynslee, Frank and Nicole*, Simon and Julie. Adored Uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their children. Respected by the Wishart Family, Ross, Leita, Vicki, Fiona, George, Marcia, Reuben, and Ethan. A Service for Chris will be held in the Te Anau Club corner Pop Andrew Drive & Jackson Street Te Anau on Tuesday, May 28, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland and Southern Lakes Air Rescue Trust. Messages to 89 Quinton Drive, Te Anau 9600 (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019