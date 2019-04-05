Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Christine Phillipa (Tina):

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Gore Hospital, aged 70 years. Beloved daughter of Pearl and the late John, loved wife of Jim, precious mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Robyn, Heidi, Jaimee and Lyndon, loved sister-in-law of Peter and Mary, Patty and Terry, and families.

'At peace now'

A service to celebrate Tina's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Traford Street, Gore, on Tuesday, April 9 at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Donations kindly accepted for the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ Organisation. A special thank you to the staff of ward 8C, Dunedin Hospital, Oncology Department and the team at Gore Hospital for all your care and kindness. Messages c/- 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.







SMALE,Christine Phillipa (Tina):Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Gore Hospital, aged 70 years. Beloved daughter of Pearl and the late John, loved wife of Jim, precious mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Robyn, Heidi, Jaimee and Lyndon, loved sister-in-law of Peter and Mary, Patty and Terry, and families.'At peace now'A service to celebrate Tina's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Traford Street, Gore, on Tuesday, April 9 at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Donations kindly accepted for the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ Organisation. A special thank you to the staff of ward 8C, Dunedin Hospital, Oncology Department and the team at Gore Hospital for all your care and kindness. Messages c/- 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710. Published in Southland Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers