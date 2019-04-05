SMALE,
Christine Phillipa (Tina):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Gore Hospital, aged 70 years. Beloved daughter of Pearl and the late John, loved wife of Jim, precious mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Robyn, Heidi, Jaimee and Lyndon, loved sister-in-law of Peter and Mary, Patty and Terry, and families.
'At peace now'
A service to celebrate Tina's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Traford Street, Gore, on Tuesday, April 9 at 1.00pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Donations kindly accepted for the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ Organisation. A special thank you to the staff of ward 8C, Dunedin Hospital, Oncology Department and the team at Gore Hospital for all your care and kindness. Messages c/- 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019