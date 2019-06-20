NICOL,
Charlotte Irene "Rene"
(nee Lobb):
Aged 100, formerly of Kapuka. Passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charlie. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of *Irene and *Bob Hamill, *Velda Mae, *Russell and Alwyn, *Cliff and Valmai. Proud Grandma of Greg and Julie Hamill, Eleanor and Jonathan Lee, Mark and Deborah Hamill, Peter and Julie Hamill; Sean, Kirstin and Mark Scully, Lesley and Chris Rumball, Ryan and Ellie; Karl and Trish, Jason and Cheryl, Callum and Dawn, Luke and Sonya. Totally loved by all her great- grandchildren - Rowan, Daniel, Todd, and Ally Hamill; Blair, Joshua, and Emily Hamill; Connor and India Hamill; Ryan Jake and Vincent Lee; Joshua, and Mana Nicol; Ness, and Amelia Scully; Henry, Lily, and Theo Rumball; Hannah and Emma Nicol; Bridie, and Annabell Nicol; Charlie, and Eva Nicol. A service of celebration for Rene will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, June 24, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 95 Gala Street, Invercargill 9810. Tributes can also be left online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from June 20 to June 22, 2019