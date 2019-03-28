WILLIAMS,
Charles Frederick (Charlie):
Formerly from Bluff and Invercargill. Passed away at Thornbury House, peacefully in his sleep, in his 89th year. Loved husband of Janice (nee Webber). Loved father of Wanda, Paul, Glenn, Craig, Darrin, Darnell, and Penny, and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Service for Charles will be held at the Andersons Bay Crematorium Chapel, Tomahawk Road, on Friday, March 29, at 1.00pm. Messages to 11 Beaconsfield Road, Portobello, Dunedin.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 28, 2019