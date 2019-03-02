Acknowledgement

TOPPING,

Catherine Mary (Cathy):

Tony, Shelley and Ross, Ella, Sam, Tim, and extended family, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who supported us at the time of Cathy's illness and passing. We are so grateful for the visits, phone calls, baking, cards and lovely flowers. The love and kindness of friends and family was immeasurable and there are no words to express how thankful we are for this. We are extremely grateful for the amazing medical care provided to Cathy during her illness. A special thank you to Mary and the Hospice team, Anne and her team of district nurses, Lisa and the Respiratory Department, and the wonderful staff in the Oncology and medical ward at Southland Hospital, and Dr Kevin Tyree for his ongoing support and valued care of Cathy. Your expertise, knowledge and support was absolutely amazing, and we will be forever grateful. Thank you to Rachael Crothers at J Fraser & Sons, Father Tony Harrison, Gerry McSoriley and all those who helped contribute to a wonderful farewell to a much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, nan, sister, aunty and friend. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our heartfelt thanks.

A Special Smile,

A Special Face,

A Special Someone

That we cannot replace





