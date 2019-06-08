Acknowledgement

HOLLAND, Catherine (Cath)

(nee Sellars):

February 1, 1925 -

May 8, 2019

Sharon, Kevin, Michelle, Thomas, Fletcher and Fergus, Louise, Sam and Ayla, Michael and Amanda, Patrice and Ruby, James, Kelsi, Bell and Lucy, wish to thank everyone who attended the special Rosary evening and Cath's farewell service. Thank you for your love, beautiful flowers, cards, phone calls, food and visits. A special thanks to those who travelled long distances - your love, kindness and support is deeply appreciated. Thanks to those at Peacehaven who have taken care of Cath with great respect and dignity. To J. Fraser and Son, Invercargill and Winton, for your caring and professional manner, particularly Dave, Averil and Nicky. Thank you also to Father Vaughan Hook, we are so grateful for the care, love and wonderful support you gave us all at this sad time. Please accept this as a personal thank you from us all.



