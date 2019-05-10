HOLLAND,
Catherine Cecelia (Cath):
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, peacefully at Peacehaven Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Holland, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel* and Annette*, Pat*, Kevin and Sharon Harvey, and adored Nana and Nana Cath to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Peacehaven for their love and support over the years. Requiem mass for Cath will be celebrated in Peacehaven's Chapel, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill, at 1.00pm, on Monday, May 13, 2019, followed by interment at Riverton Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 152 Beaumont Station Road, Wairaki Valley, at 7.00pm, on Sunday, May 12. Messages to 152 Beaumont Station Road, RD 1, Otautau 9689.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019