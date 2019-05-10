Catherine HOLLAND

Guest Book
  • "Dear Sharon and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with..."
    - Paul Holland
  • "Sharon and family sorry to hear of the passing of your mum...."
    - Trevor Ward
  •  
    - David Sellars
  • "Dear Sharon,Kevin & family, Our sympathy, prayers &..."
    - David Sellars
  • "HOLLAND, Catherine Cecelia (Cath): On Wednesday, May 8,..."
    - Catherine HOLLAND
    Published in: The Southland Times
Death Notice

HOLLAND,
Catherine Cecelia (Cath):
On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, peacefully at Peacehaven Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Holland, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel* and Annette*, Pat*, Kevin and Sharon Harvey, and adored Nana and Nana Cath to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Peacehaven for their love and support over the years. Requiem mass for Cath will be celebrated in Peacehaven's Chapel, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill, at 1.00pm, on Monday, May 13, 2019, followed by interment at Riverton Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 152 Beaumont Station Road, Wairaki Valley, at 7.00pm, on Sunday, May 12. Messages to 152 Beaumont Station Road, RD 1, Otautau 9689.
(*denotes deceased)

logo
Published in Southland Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.