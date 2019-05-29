CAMERON, Catherine:
Peacefully with her family, on Monday, May 27, 2019. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late David. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Eileen, David and Sue. Much loved Nana of Kimberley, Bridget, Shea, and Great-Grandmother to Briana, Dartanyan and new born Arron. Dearly loved by her extended family and friends. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.30pm, Friday, May 31, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 8 Seddon Place, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019