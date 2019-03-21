PRATTLEY,
Carol Anne (Carrie):
Peacefully at home in Riversdale on Wednesday, March 20, 2019; aged 65. Dearly loved wife of Noel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Daniel (Dunedin), Mark and Jo. Loved Grandma of Beau. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held at 1.00pm, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Riversdale Presbyterian Church, followed by an interment at the Riversdale Cemetery. Messages to 40 Newcastle Street, Riversdale 9744.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019