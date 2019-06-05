SCHRAMA, Carl:
Unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, surrounded by the Steentjes Clan. Partner of Marjo Steentjes. Loving father of Holly, Esta and Tim, Jacob and Marcela, and Toby. Opa of Lauren and Hannah. He will be sadly missed by his family in Holland, Canada and New Zealand. Service details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations for the Limb Society or the Kidney Association would be gratefully accepted and can be made at the service. Messages to 306 Hedgehope Block Road, RD 2, Invercargill 9872.
Published in Southland Times on June 5, 2019