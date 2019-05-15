McMAHON,
Brother Campion fms
(Michael):
On May 13, 2019, peacefully, aged 87 years. Respected and admired member of the Marist Brother's community, 215 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland, Campion, born in Gisborne 1931, was the son of Mervyn and Joan and brother of Denis and his wife Joan. Brother taught in Marist Schools in Invercargill, Lower Hutt, Masterton and many years in both Pakistan and Lapaha, Tonga. A vigil of prayer and memories of his life will be held at St Mary MacKillop Chapel, Mission Bay, Auckland, on Sunday, May 19, at 2.00pm. A Requiem Mass to celebrate his life of service will be celebrated at the same venue on Monday, May 20, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Marist Brothers Champagnat Trust, PO Box 24-400, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, would be very much appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on May 15, 2019