SPOONER,
Bunny Murvin Paul:
Our dearly loved and treasured husband, father and grandfather passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019; at home surrounded with love, where he wanted to be. He was one day short of his 55th Wedding Anniversary with his cherished wife Mary; he was a very proud and loving father and father-in-law of Marie and Brian Jenkins (Tauranga), Mervyn (Dunedin) and Wayne. Bunny was also a very precious grandad to Casey, Shannon and Siabon, Whitney, Jorgia and Caleb Jenkins. We celebrated his 87th birthday on Monday, April 16.
"There is only one lasting happiness in this life; to
love and be loved."
Help us to farewell Bunny from 1.30pm, Wednesday, April 24, at 57 Conway Crescent, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 20, 2019