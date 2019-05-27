Bryson CLEARWATER

CLEARWATER,
Bryson George:
Of Alexandra formerly of Heddon Bush. Passed peacefully at Ranui Rest Home on May 24, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Audrey, loved father and father-in-law of Anne and John (Palmerston North), Evan (Nelson), adored granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. A memorial service for Bryson will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 2.30pm, at The Alexandra Bowling Club, Molyneux Park, Alexandra. Messages to: 62 Bringans Street, Alexandra 9320.

