CLEARWATER,
Bryson George:
Of Alexandra formerly of Heddon Bush. Passed peacefully at Ranui Rest Home on May 24, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Audrey, loved father and father-in-law of Anne and John (Palmerston North), Evan (Nelson), adored granddad of his grandchildren and great-grandchild. A memorial service for Bryson will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 2.30pm, at The Alexandra Bowling Club, Molyneux Park, Alexandra. Messages to: 62 Bringans Street, Alexandra 9320.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on May 27, 2019