LUCAS, Bryce Albert:
Unexpectedly, on April 8, 2019, at home; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Carmel, much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Fiona, Janelle and Cyril Coombe (Wanaka), Brett and Narene (Invercargill), loved granddad of Cameron, Aleisha, and Hunter; Vanessa and Dan, Alana, and Megan; Anna, Sophie, and Quinn and a loved great-granddad of Cooper, and Beau. A service for Bryce will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 10.30am, on Monday, April 15, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 32B France Road, RD9, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019