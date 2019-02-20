Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



RUXTON, Bryan Innes:

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland on Tuesday , February 19, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of the late Joanne. Loved father and father-in-law of Katrina and Brendon Selbie, Erin and Paul, and Rodney and Geoffrey. A loved brother of John and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 10.00am, on Saturday, February 23, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland can be made at the service.







