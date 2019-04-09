BYE, Bryan Douglas:
Passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved and adored husband of Lesley. Devoted father and step-father of all his children. Loved Poppa and Granddad to his five grandchildren. Loved son of Phyllis and the late Allen, and friend to many.
A kind and generous person taken to soon.
All messages to the Bye family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Special thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated. As per Bryan's wishes a private service has already been held.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 9, 2019